Portmore girl missing

A 13 year-old girl has gone missing.

She is Ryandra Reid, a Port Henderson Road address in Portmore, St Catherine.

She was last seen yesterday afternoon at about 5:10.

The police say she is of brown complexion, medium build, and about five feet five inches tall.

She was last wearing a black blouse, black pants and a pair of grey slippers.

Anyone who knows where she is or has seen her is being asked to call the Bridgeport Police in Portmore at 876-988-2697; Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

