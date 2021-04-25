Shantal English: Teaching life lessons

The recent launch of three books testified to Shantal English’s claim of having a passion for writing, which she shared, brings her joy.

Putting pen to paper as early as her pre-teen years when she submitted her life to Christ, the author told Family and Religion that she gets her inspiration from God, family, friends, and nature.

Sharing how it began, she said, “I recorded the events of my day in my journal, the challenges I encountered, and steps I would take to overcome them.”

So far, she has written four books, including her first titled The Key to Living a Successful Christian Life and several unpublished works, which include poetry, prose, and drama.

Her three most recent pieces of literature were introduced to the public through a virtual launch on March 27, 2021.

English shared that her books called The Noise, Blossoming Into Your Best Self and My Life Lessons, Journey with Me were all inspired by personal experiences.

“ The Noise recounts the story of a teenager who battled many thoughts in her mind, and she felt as though she could not accomplish her dreams. It is a reminder to never give up on a dream regardless of the noise around or on the inside,” she said, adding that she hopes this book will serve as a reminder to others to dream big and work hard regardless of opposition and hardship.

Of the other two publications, English, who is also a lawyer, said, Blossoming Into Your Best Self is a self-help book that spans a 63-day journey. “I used this format because it was a personal journey that I took, and I believe it takes roughly two months of consistency to make something a routine. The process is about clearing and ploughing away negative thoughts, sowing and watering positives thoughts. Hopefully, this will result in the birth of a positive lifestyle for users who can then share the fruits of their discovery with others. By going on this journey myself, I was able to shake off the demotivation I felt at a critical time in my life, then assess, reflect, and readjust my life to align with my purpose.

“ My Life lessons, Journey with Me recounts the lessons I learnt and how I have used those lessons to become the person I am today. I wrote this book to share my experiences with, and salient life lessons from, the people who contribute to my life.”

Encouraging those who may be battling with self-doubt, the faithful woman advised to put God first, dream big, and pursue every goal:

“I felt that some of my dreams were too big as I doubted whether I could accomplish some of my targets, but I pursued. I am happy I never gave up on my dreams. I encourage all readers to plant positive thoughts, set targets, and work on each goal today. Regardless of what others may think or say about you, unless you internalise, it cannot affect you. Shine bright, work hard, and live your best life. My favourite scripture, Jeremiah 29:11, says it best: ‘For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ To get that good future, preparation begins now. Plan today and reap tomorrow.”