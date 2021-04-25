‘A share in His Passion’

Easter brings joy and hope of a new life. For many, Easter is just a celebration with good food and family time. But do we feel the pain and agony, the Good Friday, that precedes the Easter? In our pain of rejection, our pain of being overlooked, our pain of abandonment, we have lots in common with the God who was hung on the cross. Do we feel the privilege of being called to carry His burden in this life, as Saint Paul said, “to carry in our body the death of Jesus so that the life of Jesus may be seen” in us?

The Pain of rejection:

A mental agony

Of ‘Not being wanted anymore’

Because a loss of productivity.

Is aging my curse?

The pain of being overlooked:

An emotional belittling

As though I am not good enough,

Overlooking my success and hard work.

Am I only a bundle of weakness?

The pain of abandonment:

A spiritual agony on the cross

Of being neglected and slighted

Despite my life being poured for all.

When will I be enough?

You are my chosen, my bride, my friend,

For the joy of sharing, my life, my pain,

Strengthened by my presence,

Nourished by my Body

Journey with me to glory, to Calvary.

– Rev Fr Thomas Dynetius