Westmoreland man charged with murder; St Andrew man on gun-related charges

A 21 year-old Westmoreland man has been charged with murder, while a 20 year-old St Andrew man is facing a gun-related charge, following their involvement in separate incidents of violence this month.

Yesterday the Westmoreland Police charged Garth Spence, also known as 'Bruck up' of Hudson Street in the parish capital, Savanna-la-Mar, with murder, following the April 14 attack on 26 year-old O'Brian Cunningham, who was commonly known as 'OB'. Cunningham was also from Hudson Street.

The allegations are that at about 11:30 p.m. on April 14, Cunningham and a female companion went to a shop in the community, when he was attacked by three men, one of them Spence.

Cunningham's female companion called the police and when the cops arrived, a blood trail was seen. Cunningham was eventually found in bushes with wounds to the head. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Spence was subsequently arrested on Monday, April 19, during an operation on Hudson Street and charged yesterday with Cunningham's murder, based on a statement provided by an eye witness.

The date for his court appearance has not yet been finalised.

Meanwhile, the Hunts Bay Police in St Andrew have charged Malike Johnson, otherwise called 'Ralph', of Palm Grove Court, Kingston 11 in relation to an incident on Uganda Drive, Payne Avenue on April 7.

It is alleged that at about 11:30 a.m., Johnson approached a female, pulled a gun and fired a shot at her. The matter was reported to the police and Johnson was arrested on April 9. He was charged last Saturday, April 17, following an interview.

