141 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica has recorded 141 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the national tally to 45,145.

Of the new infections, 76 are women and 65 are men with ages ranging from two years to 91 years.

Kingston and St Andrew accounts for most of the new cases with 29, followed by St Ann with 24, and then St Catherine with 19.

With the new cases, the tally of active infections now stands at 23,429.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 17.5%.

Meanwhile, Jamaica on Sunday also recorded one more death from the virus, pushing the total to 761.

The deceased is a 53-year-old woman from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 107 more recoveries, increasing the total to 20,626.

Some 253 persons are in hospital with 11 being moderately ill and 27 critically ill.

Twenty-seven persons are in government quarantine, while 29,087 are at home.

