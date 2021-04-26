Caribbean Airlines and CARPHA collaborate for healthier, safer tourism

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Caribbean Airlines is collaborating with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), through its Regional Traveller Health Programme to promote healthy, safer tourism, as the region opens to tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Both CARPHA and Caribbean Airlines are committed to safe and responsible tourism to protect the health and well-being of both visitors and the local populations,” a statement issued on Monday said.

On April 20-21, a total of 179 employees of Caribbean Airlines underwent CARPHA’s COVID-19 Essential Health Guidelines Training for Airlines. These staff members included flight attendants, customer experience officers, crew control officers and others.

The training is the first step in Caribbean Airlines acquiring the Caribbean Travellers Health Assurance Stamp for Healthier Safer Tourism (HST) award. The HST Stamp is a measurable and verifiable recognition award for tourism entities that are implementing CARPHA’s recommended proactive COVID-19 health monitoring and safety measures.

It provides travellers with the added assurance of a healthier safer option when choosing a tourism product in the Caribbean.

The COVID-19 training that Caribbean Airlines employees received was specifically designed by CARPHA for the airline industry.

“Caribbean Airlines is the first airline in the Caribbean region to receive this training and to enrol and initiate the process for the HST award. The airline’s participation demonstrates its commitment and leadership to ensure safe regional travel. Caribbean Airlines is working judiciously to be the first airline to be awarded the HST Stamp in the region,” the statement said.

Caribbean Airlines, Head of Corporate Communications, Dionne Ligoure noted that from the onset of the pandemic, Caribbean Airlines rolled out programmes to educate and secure the health and safety of its employees and customers, including the ability for customers to access COVID-19 test via its website and adding a tool that provides up to date info on entry requirements to all destinations.

The award of the HST Stamp is also dependent on reporting to CARPHA’s Tourism and Health Information System – a real-time, web-based, confidential, early warning system for public health illnesses.

