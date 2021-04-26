PNP’s Clinton Clarke wins lawsuit alleging non-payment of money

Former 2016 People’s National Party candidate for the West Central St Catherine constituency, Clinton Clarke, won a case filed against him by Councillor of the Ginger Ridge Division Ralston “John” Wilson.

Clarke was dragged before the civil division of the St Catherine Parish Court by Wilson, deputy mayor of Spanish Town, for breach of contract of monies totalling $563,000 for paying workers on election day. Wilson contends that Clarke breached a contract to pay over the money to him.

When the trial concluded on March 26, presiding Parish Judge Cadine Barnett in her summation said that Wilson did not establish clearly that there was a contract between Clarke and himself.

The judge then ruled that the matter would be dismissed.

Clarke, who defended himself during the trial, was subsequently told that he didn’t have a case to answer. Wilson also contended that in addition to the contract totalling $463,000, he lent Clarke $100,000 which the former candidate did not repay.

Clarke said in his defence he didn’t owe any money to Wilson, and that he had given him $400,000 on the eve of the February 2016 General Election to do work in the Ginger Ridge Division.

The suit has been before the court for four years, during which Clarke made numerous appearances and maintained his innocence.