Police probing 'shotta' wedding picture

Head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says a high-level investigation is under way into the origin of a photo that involves persons, allegedly police personnel at a wedding, toting firearms.

Although tight-lipped, Lindsay told THE STAR that the image, depicting a bride and a groom posing with an assault rifle and a handgun has been brought to the attention of the Jamaica Constabulary Force hierarchy.

She said that the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau is leading the investigation.

