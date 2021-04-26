Show us the email... PNP wants Johnson Smith to back up claims Senator harassed her

The People's National Party (PNP) is demanding that Kamina Johnson Smith, the Leader of Government Business in the Senate name the Opposition senator she claims harassed her several years ago.

The PNP also wants Johnson Smith to release the email from the senator through which she said she was harassed.

Johnson Smith made the revelation in the Senate on Friday as Government and Opposition members clashed over whether Westmoreland Central MP George Wright should be suspended.

Wright has been under scrutiny following the release of a video in which he assaulted his common-law partner.



IN PHOTO: Deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Donna Scott Mottley

In a statement, Donna Scott-Mottley, the Opposition Spokesperson on Gender Affairs said the Opposition is firmly of the view that any allegation of harassment against women must be pursued as a matter of course.

Scott-Mottley, who is also the deputy Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, said too, that the public must have confidence in the truth of Johnson Smith's claim.

"There is only one way of bringing closure to both issues, that is, for the claimed harassment emails to be produced for examination," she said.

Johnson Smith said she had reported the matter to the police who advised her that a cyber crime was committed.

She also said she had become very fearful to the point where she had suspended her morning run.

However, she said for political and other reasons, she decided against pressing charges.

