Another cop charged for failing to give statement to INDECOM

Published:Tuesday | April 27, 2021
Another policeman is to be charged for failing to give a statement to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

In a media release, INDECOM said the Director of Public Prosecutions has ruled that Constable Jevaney Turner be charged with breaching Section 33 of the INDECOM Act.

The matter relates to a complaint of assault alleged to have been committed by Turner.

He was reportedly twice issued a notice to furnish a statement. 

However, INDECOM said the officer failed to provide a statement or comply with the notice. 

Turner is the second cop to be charged this year for breaching the INDECOM Act.  

Last month, a sergeant was convicted for a similar offence after he too refused to give a statement to INDECOM.

The investigations body is reminding members of law enforcement agencies to comply with the lawful obligations of the INDECOM Act.

