Ex-lover charged for attempted murder in Trelawny

The Warsop Police have charged 34-year-old Anthony Bailey, otherwise called 'Israel' with attempted murder following the stabbing of his ex-lover.

Bailey, a farmer of Warsop in Trelawny surrendered to the police on Monday.

On Thursday, April 15, he allegedly threatened to kill the woman at a shop at New Road district in Warsop.

The police say Bailey then immediately approached the woman and stabbed her several times.

She was transported to a hospital where she was treated and admitted in stable condition.

A court date is being finalised.

