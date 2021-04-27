Former senior cop Reneto Adams in hospital

Former senior superintendent of police Reneto Adams has been hospitalised.

Adams was admitted to the Spanish Town Hospital yesterday after experiencing a concussion from a fall at his St Catherine home.

He has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The former decorated cop now owns and manages a private security firm.

Sources close to him told The Gleaner that Adams is in high spirits.

