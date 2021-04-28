$11 million improvement programme for Claremont roadway

An $11 million improvement project is now under way for the Jericho to Claremont roadway in western Hanover.

Community Relations Officer for the National Works Agency's Western Region, Janel Rickets, says the project targets the 2.7 kilometres of roadway between the Jericho Square and the Claremont All Age School.

It involves the patching and rehabilitation of the worst affected sections of the road and is expected to be completed by the end of April 2021.

Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.

