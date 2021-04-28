Free Town Primary to prepare PEP students with virtual camp

For the past several years, Free Town Primary School in Clarendon has been preparing students for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exam with an intense weekend of lockdown with the curriculum.

The annual camp has yielded much fruit, with those who take part being placed at the school of their first choice when the exam results are released.

With the PEP exam now set for May 26 with no Performance Task or Curriculum Based tests, it will be even more important for students to ensure they perform at their best on the Ability Test.

Commenting on the readiness of the students, principal Denise Moodie said things were going well when they opened for face-to-face classes, but with the shutdown, once more there are some challenges.

“I think they are as ready as they can be, but there is still some work that the teachers have to put in to prepare them properly for the exam next month,” she said.

Grade six teacher, Jacqueline Hunter, who has been instrumental in organising the annual PEP camp, said they are now looking at the alternative to arranging a virtual camp.

“For this year, based on the current situation with the pandemic, we cannot have a physical PEP camp. However, we are still working out the logistics in how to engage them for the weekend of activities, but we will be having a virtual camp,” she shared.

Hunter, in expounding on the activities that take place at the camp, said the students go through an intense drill with essays and questions geared at allowing them to think.

She said the camp is essential as some students expressed confidence while others are fearful of not getting their desired choice.

“In spite of the many uncertainties in the teaching and learning modality, the grade six teachers continue to express a willingness to utilise the most effective pedagogical approach in the virtual space,” she shared.

Hunter added that although the sessions will be different this year, she is confident that the students will perform well.