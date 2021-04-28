St Andrew businessman charged with son's murder remanded

The St Andrew businessman, charged with the murder of his son was remanded when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.

Delton Knight was appearing before Parish Judge Maxine Dennis-McPherson just over two weeks after he reportedly shot his 38-year-old son, Ruel, at their business place in Papine, St Andrew.

Dennis-McPherson will decide on Friday whether to grant bail for the 64-year-old father.

Knight is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He is being represented by attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, QC.

According to police reports, about 9:45 a.m on April 12, Knight, who is a licensed firearm holder, had a dispute with his son.

During the dispute Knight pulled his weapon and shot Ruel in the chest.

He then left the scene while the injured man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com