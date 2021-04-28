Two motorcyclists killed in St Elizabeth crash

Two motorcyclists were last evening killed in a fiery crash on the Oxford Main Road in St Elizabeth.

Twenty-two-year-old Jason Taylor of Brompton district and 33-year-old Jason Salmon of Oxford district were both knocked unconscious on impact.

It is reported that about 6:30 p.m., Taylor was driving a Cobra motorcycle towards Santa Cruz when he overtook a motorcar and collided with Salmon.

Salmon was driving his Hirev motorcycle in the opposite direction.

Both men received multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.