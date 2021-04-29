Area Three Police on alert after death threat over killing of Clarendon wanted man

Andre Williams/Staff Reporter

The Area Three Police are now on alert after receiving a death threat from a man believed to be connected to slain Clarendon wanted man Fitzroy 'OJ' Coore.

The Area Three Police comprise Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.

The threat was reportedly issued last week while Coore, 25, was being buried in Woodside, Clarendon.

Coore, was shot dead in a police operation in December last year in the community of May Day, south of Mandeville, Manchester.

He was the reputed leader of the Lion Paw and Bushman gangs which operate out of the Farm and Effortville communities of Clarendon.

A senior law enforcement official told The Gleaner on condition of anonymity that cops are taking the threat seriously.

He also said the police know the person who made the threat.

Coore evaded the Jamaican authorities in 2017 after he was listed as wanted for murder and shooting.

On the date of his burial, the police carried out a targeted operation and found three illegal firearms and several rounds of assorted ammunition.

Several people were detained.

A resident of Farm told The Gleaner that the police have increased their operations since Coore's killing.

