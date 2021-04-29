Case of NCB manager on $32m fraud rap transferred to Supreme Court

The multimillion dollar fraud case involving a former senior manager at National Commercial Bank (NCB) Andrea Gordon has been transferred to the Supreme Court in downtown.

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn this morning entered a nolle prosequi to end the matter in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for it to move to the Supreme Court on a voluntary bill of indictment.

The first Supreme Court hearing is scheduled for noon today.

The former NCB manager is facing more than 30 counts of larceny as a servant.

She is accused of illegally transferring more than $32 million to the accounts of individuals connected to her.

Gordon, who worked at NCB's Atrium headquarters, was arrested and charged in June last year after the bank uncovered the fraud.

Attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley is representing her.

