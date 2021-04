An animated Jacqueline Ellis (right) expresses her gratitude for a case of WATA donated to her on Tuesday, April 13, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. Making the presentation is Wisynco marketing assistant Brittany Roberts. The beverage company has donated some 30,000 bottles through its WATA, CranWATA and Powerade brands to the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ islandwide vaccination blitz, in a bid to keep frontline workers and persons receiving the precious jab hydrated.