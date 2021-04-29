Police identify person of interest in video-recorded Harbour View murder

The police have identified a person of interest in connection with Wednesday's video-recorded murder of a man in Harbour View, St Andrew.

Fifty-six-year-old landscaper Everton Peart was shot dead in the vicinity of 64 Melbrook Heights in Harbour View.

Peart is from Caribbean Terrace also in Harbour View.

As he lay bloodied on the road, the shooter recorded himself firing five bullets into Peart's head.

Residents heard the explosions around 10 a.m. and summoned the police.

