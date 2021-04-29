Update | NCB manager on $multi-million fraud rap pleads guilty

Tanesha Mundle/Staff Reporter

The senior manager at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) charged with a multi-million dollar fraud scheme has pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court.

Andrea Gordon, 52, was remanded when she appeared in court before Justice Lorna Shelly Williams this afternoon.

She is to be sentenced on May 31.

The court heard that NCB has linked $111 million in suspicious transactions to Gordon.

However, the indictment only accounts for $34 million over the period 2017 to 2020.

The Financial Investigation Division has indicated that it will be seeking a forfeiture order.

Prosecutor Andrea Martin Swaby said Gordon told NCB investigators that she used the money to help a relative who was sick.

Swaby said investigations revealed that Gordon used the money to shop for handbags and clothes as well as to buy materials to upgrade her house.

Gordon also transferred some of the money to relatives and associates.

This morning, Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn entered a nolle prosequi to end the matter in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for it to move to the Supreme Court on a voluntary bill of indictment.

Gordon, who worked at NCB's Atrium headquarters, was employed to the bank for 30 years.

She was arrested and charged in June last year after the bank uncovered the fraud.

Attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley is representing her.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com