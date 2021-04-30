Centenarian concerned about welfare of nation’s children

Centenarian and retired educator Ruby Wells is very concerned about the welfare and upbringing of the nation’s children.

“Poor parenting is causing a lot of problems, especially for our young people,” she said in an interview this week.

“Nowadays children are setting the rules,” she emphasised, and made a special plea for parents to train their children in the proper way.

Wells, who turned 100 years old on Sunday, April 25, marked the occasion with a birthday party at her residence in Southfield, St Elizabeth.

The party, which many watched both locally and abroad on Zoom, had many guests, including her family members, friends, past students, and her Seventh-day Adventist Church family, praising her for the indelible mark she made in their lives and the lives of many others.

During the celebration, financial adviser and part-time lecturer at the Northern Caribbean University, Dr Marston Thomas, who was the master of ceremonies, read a proclamation from Queen Elizabeth congratulating Wells for reaching the 100-year milestone.

Wells, who is affectionately called ‘Mother Wells’, attributes her success in life and longevity to obedience to Almighty God. An outstanding and active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, she praises God daily for her good health and is grateful that she is not on any medication and her faculties are intact. She said she enjoyed her birthday party and was grateful to everyone who made it a reality. She was almost moved to tears as she listened keenly to the glowing tributes paid to her.

VICE-PRINCIPAL

After passing the Third-Year training college exam externally, Wells taught at several schools before entering Moneague Teachers’ College in 1959 and graduated in 1960. She began teaching at New Day All-Age School in St Andrew in 1961. She was appointed vice-principal in 1967 and remained there until she retired in 1981.

Wells taught at Dunrobin Preparatory School from 1981 to 1991. She also taught at Kingsgate Preparatory School from 1991 to 2011, where she became well known for her 90 per cent success rate in the Common Entrance Examination (now PEP).

Evelyn Godden, president of the New York Chapter of New Day All-Age Past Students’ Association, lauded Wells for her exceptional work and for encouraging students to keep a positive attitude and settle only for excellence.

“Your imprint lives forever in the lives and minds of New Day children. We wish you many, many years of healthy productive life,” Godden said.

Maureen Chance, a teacher residing in England, thanked her adopted mother for her kindness and for the values she instilled in her, which she, in turn, is now instilling in her two children. “Everything I am today is because of you,” she added.

The centenarian was also praised for being a good citizen and for helping to educate children in the community of Duhaney Park, St Andrew, where she lived for many years, as well as those in the churches she attended. It was disclosed that up to 2019, Wells was still assisting children with their schoolwork and PEP lessons. She was described as an amazing woman and a woman of prayer who made a difference in the lives of those who came in contact with her.

There were also tributes from church members of the Washington Gardens, New Haven and Riverton Meadows SDA churches, where Wells served in capacities including sabbath school superintendent, church clerk, sabbath school teacher, treasurer and organist.

Wells, who was born in St Elizabeth, moved back to the parish in 2019 to be close to her relatives, who she said are very loving and attentive to her. She now spends most of her time reading her Bible and motivating others to trust in God and keep a positive attitude.