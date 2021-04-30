Clark’s Town residents get care packages from JPs

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Clark’s Town zone of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates Association has given more than 200 residents some much-needed care packages to help cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort, which was spearheaded by justices of the peace Devon Brown and Elet Fletcher, saw them soliciting the support of businesses places across the parish to procure the items for the food packages.

“Our appeal to the business operators was well received as we got cash and kind, which enabled us to put 218 packages together. The response was surprising, but we are very grateful,” said Brown.

Hugh Gentles, the newly appointed custos of Trelawny, who was one of the sponsors, said he was delighted to give because he recognised the difficulties brought on by the pandemic.

“This is a difficult time in our history. The pandemic has affected us all in one way or another,” said Gentles. “It is a good thing for the 53 justices representing some 11 communities to show a caring side of us justices. These sponsors have come forward because there is a realisation that we all need each other.”

Former president of the Trelawny Chamber of Commerce Delroy Christie, who is also a justice of the peace, said that outside of the current initiative, he has been helping out with care packages.

“In December, I took a care package to a lady, and she cried for nearly half an hour before she spoke,” said Christie. “She said when she woke up that morning, there was no food in the house, and before the day ended, God sent me with the package, for which she was eternally grateful.”

Marcia Smith, a visually impaired resident of Clark’s Town, got quite emotional as she showered praise on the lay magistrates for coming to her assistance at a time of great need.

“Today is not the only time that they are giving to me. They have my interest at heart, and I am very thankful,” said Smith, who has been struggling to cope on her own.

Fletcher said he was eternally grateful to the sponsors for their generosity, knowing that the pandemic has been taking a heavy toll even on the various business operators.

“We want to especially thank the Trelawny Co-operative Credit Union, Tank-Weld, Custos Gentles, Texaco, FESCO, and Champion Supermarket for what they have given and for their pledge to continue to support our efforts going forward,” the JP said.

