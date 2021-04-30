Decision on ‘Beachy Stout’, co-accused bail applications pushed back

Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald, who is accused of plotting the murders of his two wives in separate incidents, will have to wait until next week Tuesday to find out if he will be granted bail.

His co-accused Ocar Barnes, who is charged in relation to the murder of McDonald's second wife, is also in a similar position.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen was today slated to deliver her decision on their bail applications but she indicated that she was unable to get to the matter.

It was then pushed back.

In the first matter, a cold case, 67-year-old McDonald is charged in connection with the killing of Merlene McDonald, who was shot dead outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland in May 2009.

It is alleged that he had paid a police detective to kill his wife after their marriage crumbled and she left the matrimonial home.

In the other case involving his second wife, Tonia McDonald, the businessman is charged along with Barnes in connection with the July 20, 2020, murder.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland.

Another man, Denvalyn Minott, said to be the contract killer, was also arrested and charged and pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court last September and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Minott, in a witness statement, claimed that he was offered $3 million by the Portland businessman to end his wife's life.

