Disgruntled gov’t dental assistants to get outstanding payments

The more than 100 government dental assistants who stayed off the job for two days last week to protest the non-payment of their four per cent increase have been assured that the money will be paid by the next pay cycle.

General Secretary for the Union of Technical, Administrative and Supervisory Personnel (UTASP), St Patrice Ennis, said a meeting was convened by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and included representatives from the four regional health authorities.

It was agreed that the outstanding salary increase for the 2019/2020 period, as well as a $30,000 lump sum payment which was also owed, will be paid in May.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will also be doing some costing to determine the payment to be made in lieu of outstanding uniforms.

Some of the dental assistants have not received uniforms since 2018.

The dental assistants stayed away from their jobs last week Monday and Tuesday as they were not being given a definitive date for the payment of outstanding monies.

“They are disheartened in the sense that they had to go through all of this to get what was due to them,” Ennis said.

“What was also disheartening for them is that instead of the regions and the Ministry [of Health] trying to find out when they can honour their commitment to these workers, they were busy going around the place, marking register to see who was present and who was absent,” he said.

- Nadine Wilson-Harris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.