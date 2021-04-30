Hanover health chief warns against COVID complacency

WESTERN BUREAU:

Hanover’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Kaushal Singh is urging residents of the western parish to guard against complacency in COVID-19 safety protocols amid the decrease in new infections.

Singh said that he was heartened at the downward trend in positive results for the coronavirus, but emphasised that the parish and the island, by extension, are not yet out of the woods. “The numbers are going down. We have only 21 active cases right now,” the medical officer of health said of Hanover’s infection numbers.

“Today (Wednesday), after a long time, is the first day we have not found a positive case,” he added.

Singh said that a number of variables influenced the decline in numbers, but he is certain that several consecutive weekend lockdowns played a pivotal role in the downward trend.

“Saturdays and Sundays are when they usually have the parties and all those get-togethers, so those restrictions have also helped us,” he said.