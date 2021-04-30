Jamaican woman in US sentenced to 24 months for involvement in lottery scamming scheme

Jamaican Shanelle Bailey, 23, who is living in Provo, Utah in the United States, was yesterday sentenced by US District Judge Rosemary Marquez to 24 months in prison.

Bailey previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Bailey participated in a scheme where Jamaican-based scammers called elderly victims in the US, claiming the victims had won a lottery.

To receive their winnings, the victims were told they must first pay money for taxes and fees.

US law enforcement indicated that Bailey's role in the scheme was to launder the fraudulent proceeds for fellow co-conspirators in Jamaica.

The loss suffered by the victims exceeded US$600,000.

As part of her sentence, Bailey will also be required to pay restitution in the amount of US$80,850 to the victims in the case.

The US Attorney's Office is encouraging the public to be wary of similar scams and to verify with law enforcement and family members before sending money after a phone solicitation.