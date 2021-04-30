RIU reopens two more hotels

The Spanish hotel chain RIU has taken the decision to re-open two more of its properties in Jamaica.

Starting tomorrow, the RIU Palace Tropical Bay in Negril and RIU Reggae in Montego Bay are set to welcome visitors.

All RIU properties were closed last year as Jamaica and the rest of the world grappled with the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"These openings are due to the improvements, in recent months, in the occupation in both the local and the international market," the hotel chain said in a statement today.

In order to facilitate the resumption, the hotel chain said all visitors from countries that require a negative antibody test before returning home will be able to get the test free of charge in Jamaica.

It said visitors will also have the "possibility of receiving a PCR" test.

These measures will facilitate tourism travel and make it easier for visitors to return home.

RIU Hotel and Resorts operate six properties in Jamaica and RIU Negril is the only one not in operation.

The RIU Reggae, which was constructed in 2016 and designated for adults only, has 454 fully equipped rooms.

The RIU Palace Tropical Bay has 452 rooms following a multi-million dollar renovation in 2018.

RIU says with the reopening of the two hotels in Jamaica, along with upcoming resumptions in The Bahamas, Morocco, and Spain, it will have 56 of its 100 hotels open worldwide.

The Spanish chain said is very good news following the closure of all its hotels in March 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

