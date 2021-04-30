Several VMBS staff members arrested for COVID breaches

Several staff members of the Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) Group, including senior officials, are facing court action for allegedly breaching the law used to enforce COVID-19 protocols.

It's not yet clear what provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) were violated but the company this morning confirmed a police operation at its office in New Kingston, St Andrew on Wednesday.

Without stating the time, the company said some of its workers were “engaged in official work-related activities …while observing health and safety protocols” when the New Kingston police turned up.

“Team members were in possession of paperwork previously accepted as allowing an exemption for movement during curfew hours,” the company said in a statement.

It said despite the papers, the workers were arrested for “breaches” of the DRMA.

VMBS did not say how many employees were cited, adding that as the matter is now before the courts, it will not provide any further comment.

The police have promised stricter enforcement of the DRMA.

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the first two months of the year, the government announced tighter measures including weekend lockdowns which have resulted in hospitalisation numbers and the positivity rate trending down.

Up to Wednesday, Jamaica had 45,414 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 23,337 are active.

Some 220 persons are in hospital.

And Jamaica's death tally stands at 770.

