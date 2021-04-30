St Thomas police probing attack on family

The police in St Thomas are probing the circumstances surrounding an attempted arson and shooting on a family while they slept.

The incident happened about 10:30 last night in the community of Duhaney Pen.

It is reported that the couple and their three children were asleep inside their two-bedroom concrete dwelling when they were awoken by loud explosions and the smell of gasoline.

Upon making checks, it was discovered that unknown assailants fired shots at the house and firebombed the back of the structure, partially burning a window to the bathroom.

The police say a second house, located some 60 metres away and which is believed to be occupied by the security guard's father, was also shot at.

The police indicated that no one was injured in either of the incidents and that the investigation is ongoing.

