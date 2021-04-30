Westmoreland chamber wants Wright to step back from active representation

The Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce is calling for embattled Member of Parliament George Wright to abstain from representing the constituency at all levels until the issues surrounding him have been resolved.

Wright has been dogged by controversy since the police sought him as a person of interest in an incident captured on video earlier this month in which a man assaulted a woman with his fists and a stool.

The cops have wrapped their investigation, and no charges have been laid.

But this has not quelled calls for strong action to be taken against the Westmoreland Central MP, who has since taken a two-month leave of absence from the House of Representatives for “unforeseen circumstances”.

Full Statement

We are aware of allegations of abusing a woman, laid against the Member of Parliament for Central Westmoreland, Mr George Wright, and also of a video that has been in circulation on social media.



In Photo: President of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, Moses Chybar

The Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce condemns acts of abuse or violence against any individual and in particular, against women under any circumstances.

If proven that the MP is guilty of any such offence, we will not be supporting him as a representative of the constituency and would request and expect his immediate resignation.

Given the current commentary on this matter, we recommend that he abstain from representing the constituency at all levels until this matter is satisfactorily resolved.

