13-year-old girl buggered by five persons in St Ann

Four of five suspects have been taken into custody by the police in St Ann in relation to a case of buggery involving a young girl.

Head of the St Ann police, Superintendent Dwight Powell, confirmed the report to The Gleaner and indicated that a manhunt is on for the fifth suspect.

The Gleaner was told that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency has been informed about the incident.

The alleged incident happened on Monday, April 26.

A report was made to the police yesterday.

According to the police, the 13-year-old girl went to stay with her grandmother in an eastern St Ann community as her mother was going to work.

Its further reported that when she arrived her grandmother was not home.

The student reportedly decided to take a shortcut to go to a nearby shop.

While doing so she was reportedly accosted by one of the suspects, who the police say is known to her, and forced into an unfinished house where he allegedly removed her clothes and then buggered her.

According to the police, during the ordeal, four other persons appeared on the scene and took turns buggering the young girl.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.