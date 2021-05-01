Nattalie Dawkins Foundation to help disadvantaged students

The Nattalie Dawkins Foundation was launched on Thursday at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School in Clarendon during a celebration-of-life ceremony honouring the slain teacher.

Principal Rose-Marie Logan said the initiative was befitting as it told the story of Nattalie – the humanitarian.

“Nattalie would be of assistance to anyone, and so she has left a legacy with us, and we want to ensure we continue that legacy and persons continue to benefit from Nattalie’s life although she’s deceased,” Logan said.

Dawkins’ remains were discovered in bushes earlier this month after going missing from her home for more than a week. Two men have been charged with her murder.

The foundation will seek to offer support to disadvantaged students at the school to whom Dawkins was providing assistance.

The principal shared that she hopes that the initiative will garner enough support to extend a helping hand to other students.

“Because that’s how Nattalie was. She didn’t limit her reach to any particular student ... . Any student from wherever – infant department straight up to grade six she would always be giving a helping hand,” Logan told The Gleaner.

Teaching duties of Dawkins’ grade three class have been entrusted to vice-principal Viveen Esmie.

Logan said that Dawkins’ students are saddened and traumatised by her death.

“Some of them have chosen to deal with it; some of them are still in denial. They are saddened that their teacher was taken in such a brutal way. We have one of our students saying that she’s even fearful to use the restroom at home. It’s so traumatic how Nattalie’s life was taken, and it not only impacted the staff here, but the students, too,” Logan told The Gleaner.

The foundation received contributions from some generous mourners at Thursday’s ceremony. The principal said the foundation will improve many students’ access to education.

Anyone wishing to donate to the foundation may contact the school via phone at (876) 987-0075 or (876) 877-6128 or email fourpaths.primary.cla@moey.gov.edu.

Contributions can also be made to following Sagicor bank account: # 0111310001667 (May Pen branch).

