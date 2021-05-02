Another ganja bust in Manchester, two men in custody

Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division seized approximately 669 pounds of compressed ganja in Spur Tree, Manchester on Saturday.

According to the police, the drugs have an estimated street value of $2,676,000.

Reports are that about 10:45 a.m., a Narcotics team supported by members of the Manchester Division were on anti-narcotics operations in the Spur Tree area when they intercepted an International Tipper Truck with two men aboard.

According to the police, during a search of the vehicle, the team found 13 knitted plastic bags containing compressed ganja weighing approximately 669 pounds.

The drugs and the truck were seized and the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

Their names are being withheld pending.

