Fisherman dies following shark attack in Westmoreland

A fisherman has died following a shark attack at sea on Saturday in Westmoreland.

He has been identified as 53-year-old Donovan Haywood, otherwise called 'Doggie', who lived at Darling Street in Savanna-la-mar in the parish.

It is reported that shortly after 8:00 a.m., Haywood and a group of other fishermen set out from the community of Russia in Savanna-la-mar to go spear fishing off the shores of Little Bay in Little London.

While under water, Haywood was attacked by a large shark which ripped off his left arm and inflicted several bite wounds to his upper body.

It took his colleagues more than half an hour to free him from the clutches of the shark's mouth, after shooting it.

The shark swam away with Haywood's arm.

He was taken ashore and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Residents in Savanna-la-mar told The Gleaner that the ordeal is the first such incident to occur in their community.

- Hopeton Bucknor

