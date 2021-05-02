Five more COVID-19 deaths, 90 additional cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded five more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 784.

The deceased are a 95-year-old woman from Trelawny, a 93-year-old female and an 83-year-old female, both from St Catherine, a 95-year-old woman from Westmoreland, whose death was previously under investigation, and an 83-year-old female from St Thomas, whose death was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 90 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 95 years, pushing the total to 45,867 with 23,452 being active.

Of the new cases, 39 are men and 51 are women.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 18 being recorded, followed by St Mary with 12 and then St Catherine with 10.

A total of 1,205 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.7%.

In the meantime, there were 140 more recoveries, increasing the total to 21,293.

Some 213 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill and 22 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 25,056 are at home.

