FLA to destroy unclaimed firearms

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) is reporting that it will embark on a firearm destruction project in June.

Consequently, all firearms that have been left at the FLA for over five years without payment of the requisite storage fees will be destroyed.

The authority says the project is in keeping with Section 45 (5)(b) of the Firearms Act which provides that firearms which have been stored at the FLA beyond 12 months, without payment of the prescribed fees, will be forfeited to the Crown.

Therefore, all such firearms having been forfeited will be earmarked for destruction.

Licensees of the FLA whose weapons are likely to be forfeited under this provision, and who wish to reclaim their firearms, should make contact with the authority before May 31.

How to contact the FLA

Call: 876-927-5158-60

Email: fla@cwjamaica.com.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.