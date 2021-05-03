172 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

Jamaica has recorded six additional COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 790.

Those who have died are:

An 81-year-old man from Trelawny

A 54-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

A 71-year-old male St Mary

An 83-year-old male from St Mary

A 60-year-old woman from St Ann

A 68-year-old man from St Catherine

Two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 136.

Meanwhile, there were 172 new cases with ages ranging from 85 days to 94 years, pushing the total to 46,039 with 23,420 being active.

Of the new cases, 99 are women and 73 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 30 being recorded, followed by St Thomas with 29 and then St Catherine with 27.

A total of 1,263 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 21.2%.

In the meantime, there were 194 new recoveries, increasing the total to 21,487.

Some 213 persons are in hospital with 15 being moderately ill and 24 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 25,010 are at home.

