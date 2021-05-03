Another case of buggery in St Ann

A second case of buggery has been reported to the St Ann police, this time involving a five-year-old boy.

The police are reporting that a 20-year-old man has been held in connection with the allegations.

Reports are that the boy's mother was bathing him yesterday when he complained about feeling pain in his anus.

Upon making checks, his mother saw what appeared to be bruises in the area and made a report to the Ocho Rios police.

The man was picked up on Sunday and remains in custody.

Last week, a 13-year-old girl was buggered by five men in an unfinished house in St Ann.

They have since been taken into custody.

- Carl Gilchrist

