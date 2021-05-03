Another illegal rehab centre pops up in Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

With legal action mounted against two illegal rehabilitation centres in the parish, Hanover health authorities have stumbled upon yet another such facility.

The development has stoked the ire of the Hanover Health Department (HHD) and medical officer of health for the parish, Dr Kaushal Singh.

The newly-discovered facility, with four patients, has been operating in the Lookout community, on the outskirts of Hopewell, without the knowledge or consent of either the Hanover Municipal Corporation or the health authorities.

Singh disclosed that the health department had not received any notification from the Ministry of Health and Wellness about any new application.

“My team made contact with the facility and was informed that four persons are living there,” said Singh. “They say that they have applied to the ministry for registration.”

“We have to verify when she applied, where she applied and whether the place is safe or not because if it is not safe, we will recommend what they are supposed to do to get it regularised,” said Singh.

Singh said that the health department was in the process of filing documents to take court action against Chances Rehabilitation Centre, which was ordered closed but continues to operate in defiance of the order.

The facility, which is operating in the communities of Chigwell and Rejoin, emerged on the radar in 2020 and serves mentally challenged persons.

The second facility, The Peoples Nursing Home in the Dias area, Singh said he is awaiting a report from a recent inspection that was done by HHD personnel for a decision to be made as to whether or not the operators of the facility will be issued with a closure notice.