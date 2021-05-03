‘Beachy Stout’ to know if he will get bail tomorrow

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen is to rule tomorrow whether to offer bail to Portland businessman Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, who is accused of plotting the murders of his two wives in separate incidents.

She will also decide the fate of McDonald’s co-accused, Oscar Barnes, who is charged along with the businessman in the alleged murder of his second wife.

A decision on the bail applications that were previously done for both accused was expected Friday in the Home Circuit Court, but when the matter was mentioned, the judge notified the court that she would do so tomorrow.

As result, both men were further remanded.

In the first matter, a cold case, 67-year-old McDonald is charged in connection with the killing of Merlene McDonald, who was shot dead outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland, in May 2009.

It is alleged that he had paid a police detective to kill his wife after their marriage crumbled and she left the matrimonial home.

In the other case involving his second wife, Tonia McDonald, he is charged along with Barnes in connection with the July 20, 2020, murder.

Tonia’s partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland last July.

Another man, Denvalyn Minott, said to be the contract killer, was also arrested and charged but pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court last September, and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Minott, in a witness statement, claimed that he was offered $3 million by the Portland businessman to end his wife’s life.

But Minott revealed in the statement that he hired another man to carry out the crime and that he watched as the man repeatedly stabbed the 32-year-old businesswoman.

BAIL APPLICATION

However, during the bail application on April 13, McDonald’s lead attorney Bert Samuels argued that his client did not have a motive to kill his wife.

But he told the court that his client’s wife Tonia had an issue of “entanglement” and was ending a relationship with a jealous lover around the time of her death.

Samuels further told the court that on the night she was killed, she went to Sherwood Forest to purchase a gun to avenge her father’s death and had kept it a secret from her husband.

In the case of the first wife, the lawyer further submitted that the allegations against his client were like “legal fiction” that had been resurrected after 12 years.

Attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt is also representing McDonald, while attorney-at-law Earnest Davis is representing Barnes.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com