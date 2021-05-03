Come for your money… Gov’t appeals to CARE grant recipients

The Government is renewing its appeal for recipients of the CARE programme who have not collected their payments to come forward.

As part of efforts to locate persons, the Ministry of Finance had indicated that the names of persons with uncollected sums would be published.

But, in a statement today the Ministry said it has decided against the move.

Approximately $300 million of CARE money are uncollected.

The uncollected funds relate to SET Cash Grant, General Grant, and Compassionate Grant.

Included in the uncollected grants are grants disbursed to remittance agencies at the request of the applicants.

These beneficiaries are asked to note that regardless of which remittance agency they selected, the uncollected grant can, at this time, only be collected from Lasco MoneyGram agencies.

Also, some of the uncollected grants are from applicants who selected 'deposit to a bank account.'

If the selected bank is unable to confirm the details provided by the applicant or the account has been reported as dormant, the Ministry says it has re-directed these payments to Lasco Moneygram, and these beneficiaries were so advised via text message or email.

Approved beneficiaries, as described, who have not yet collected their grants, are therefore asked to do so at Lasco MoneyGram agencies by May 30.

After that date, any amounts remaining uncollected will be returned to the Consolidated Fund to ensure compliance with Jamaica's laws and regulations.

How to collect your money

Beneficiaries are required to provide their CARE reference number, TRN, and valid government-issued ID to collect grants at Lasco MoneyGram agencies.

Further details will appear in the newspapers on Friday, May 7, 2021, and Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Persons requiring additional information may call CARE customer support at 888-493-2273.

