Fifth suspect in St Ann buggery case in custody

The fifth suspect in the case of buggery involving a 13-year-old girl in St Ann is in police custody.

The suspect, accompanied by a lawyer, reportedly surrendered to the Claremont police in the parish on Sunday.

All five suspects will be questioned by the police this week.

The police had reported that on Monday, April 26 the young girl when to stay with her grandmother while her mother went to work.

While making her way to a shop she was accosted and dragged into an unfinished building where she was buggered.

The incident was reported to the police days later and four of the suspects were subsequently picked up.

- Carl Gilchrist

