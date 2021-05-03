Homemade gun seized in Manchester

The Christiana Police seized a homemade firearm and four 12-gauge cartridges at Robins Hall in Christiana, Manchester on Sunday.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m., a team conducted an operation in Robins Hall, during which they searched a house.

The police say they found the firearm and ammunition hidden in a closet.

An imitation firearm that was found on top of the closet was also seized.

