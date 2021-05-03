Mother, daughter gifted with home in their twilight years

LACOVIA, St Elizabeth:

“It’s never too late for a shower of rain.” That famous quote rang true for 105-year-old Roberta Gayle and her 78-year-old daughter, Gwendolyn Tomlinson, when they were given a well-needed house, complements of the collaborative effort of the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and overseas donors, who were mobilised by the church under the housing segment of its mentorship programme. Gayle and Tomlinson collected the keys to the house on Sunday, March 21, in Lacovia, St Elizabeth, and for both of them it was a dream come true.

The furnished, one-bedroom house, outfitted with kitchen and bathroom, was well received by the first-time homeowners.

Gayle, a mother of 11 children, four boys and seven girls, has lived in Lacovia her entire life, and has faced many challenges.

“I feel comfortable knowing that I now have a roof over my head, and I am grateful for what the church has done. Life is now alright,” said Tomlinson, the oldest of Gayle’s children, after the keys were handed over.

“Real church happens after you have left the four walls of the building you called church,” said Pastor Glen Samuels, president of the Adventist Church’s western region. “We hand over this house in order to help them live a more relaxing life in their senior years. It’s our joy to share and we thank those who helped us to care,” he added.

Pastor Everett Brown, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica, who offered words of encouragement to the family, said: “It was indeed heartening to see how happy these two ladies were to receive their home. This only serves to underscore and re-emphasise the need for the Church to be an integral part of the community in which it serves, because the needs are always varied and great, and one of the greatest ways to show the love of Jesus is the support and care for His people.”

In addition to the house, the ladies were given linen and toiletries to make their living more comfortable.