St James mechanic charged over attack on woman

The St James Police have charged 28-year-old Devon Cooper, a mechanic of Perry Street, Montego Bay, in relation to an attack on a woman during a dispute.

Cooper was charged on Saturday with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, assault at common law, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

His court date is not yet finalised.

The police report that about 2:00 p.m., Cooper and the complainant got into an argument during which he inflicted several wounds to the woman while threatening to kill her.

According to the police, he then pointed a firearm at her, however, she managed to escape.

A report was filed to the police and an investigation launched.

The police say a search of Cooper's premises was conducted and a Springfield nine millimetre pistol containing a magazine with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized.

Cooper was subsequently arrested and charged.

