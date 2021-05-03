Technician killed in Manchester gun attack

A man was shot and killed along Caledonia Road in Manchester this afternoon.

He has been identified as Orlando Brown.

The police say Brown offered air conditioning repair services at a shop at a plaza along the roadway.

It is reported that about 1:20 p.m. Brown was seated under a tent in the vicinity of a bar and lounge on Caledonia Road when a gunman approached him and shot him multiple times.

An eyewitness told The Gleaner that the gunman was standing with a woman and told her to get out of the way before opening fire on Brown.

The injured man was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he has pronounced dead.

The gunman was said to have escaped on foot in the area.

- Tamara Bailey

