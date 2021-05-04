48 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

Jamaica has seen a major drop in new COVID-19 infections.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the country recorded 48 new cases on Monday, moving the tally to 46,087.

This is a first in a long time that new infections have been below triple digits.

It comes amid weeks of tightened weekend curfews to restrict movement aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 23 are women and 25 are men with ages ranging from 71 days to 88 years.

The active case count now stands at 23,307.

And the country has a positivity rate of 8.5%.

Meanwhile, three new fatalities were recorded on Monday, pushing the tally to 793.

The deceased are an 82-year-old male from Clarendon, whose death was under investigation, a 91-year-old man from St Mary, and a 79-year-old male Kingston & St Andrew.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the figure to 117.

The case was previously under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 159 more recoveries, increasing the total to 21,646.

Some 218 persons are in hospital with 18 being moderately ill and 26 critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 22,318 are at home.

