Child Month Tips

1. Continue to read to your child. Nurture his/her love for books by taking him/her to the library or bookstore. Also, let your child help with simple chores.

2. Encourage your child to play with other children. This helps him or her to learn the value of sharing and friendship.

3. Be clear and consistent when disciplining your child. Explain and show the behaviour that you expect from him/her. Whenever you tell the child no, follow up with what he/she should be doing instead.

4. Help your child develop good language skills by speaking to him in complete sentences and using ‘grown-up’ words. Help him to use the correct words and phrases.

5. Give your child a limited number of simple choices (for example, deciding what to wear, when to play, and what to eat for snack).

Source: CDC