CPFSA investigating child abuse cases in St Ann

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is reporting that it has launched investigations into recent sexual abuse cases involving a 13-year-old girl and five-year-old boy in St Ann.

Reports indicate that on Monday, April 26, the young girl was buggered by five young men who are now in police custody.

The CPFSA says it received this report on Saturday, May 1 and investigations commenced immediately.

The child was taken to hospital where she was treated and has since been referred for counselling intervention.

The agency says a team of first responders visited the community and conducted a risk assessment in an effort to provide targeted intervention in the child's best interest.

The family has also been referred for therapeutic sessions and parent training.

The CPFSA says the second sexual abuse report was received today involving the five-year-old by a 20-year-old man.

Contact was made with the child's family and arrangements have been made for a team of first responders to conduct a home visit today.

Arrangements have been made with the child guidance clinic for urgent counselling intervention to be provided.

In light of these recent cases of child abuse, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, said the Ministry condemns the abuse of children and calls for communities to be forceful in the care and protection of our children.

“We need to get to the point where everyone sees it as their duty to protect our children. Perpetrators should not feel comfortable when they commit violent acts against our children. I also want to remind our parents that proper supervision is key and when you are unable to physically be with your child that appropriate arrangements are made for their care. It is no longer ok to assume your child is being cared for because an adult is nearby. Parents or their trusted adult designate must be able to account for a child's whereabouts at all times,” he said.

As part of the activities to be done during Child Month, the CPFSA will be conducting community interventions which will include a further visit to assist the families and sensitize the community members.

The agency is encouraging persons to report known or suspected cases of child abuse to: 888-PROTECT (888-776-8328), WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882 or email: report@childprotection.gov.jm.

